As our country marks its 250th year, I’ve been thinking about what truly brings communities together. For me, it always comes down to people — neighbors caring for neighbors. In my role as Board Chair for the American Red Cross Pacific Coast Chapter, I get to see that kindness every day through our lifesaving mission, which has been part of our country’s fabric for more than half of those 250 years.

Every March, we observe Red Cross Month to honor the people who deliver support when help can’t wait. Here in our community, that compassion may be a volunteer comforting a family after a home fire, a blood donor helping a patient they’ll never meet, or a neighbor donating what they can to deliver hope in someone’s darkest hours.

Collectively, the impact is extraordinary. Last year, Red Cross volunteers and supporters helped 363 people displaced by 81 home fires. Behind every number is someone who found relief in a moment of loss or uncertainty.

That’s why, ahead of the next disaster, we’re asking our community to join us on Red Cross Giving Day. By donating now, you help ensure we can stock warehouses with relief supplies, train volunteers, and open shelters at a moment’s notice. A gift of any size truly makes a difference. And if you’re unable to give financially, you can support our mission by volunteering or donating blood.

Together, we can make sure no family faces an emergency alone.

We invite everyone to be part of our mission. Visit redcross.org/givingday to learn how you can help. When we care for one another, we pass forward the best of who we are — to the next generation and beyond.