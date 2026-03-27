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(GOLETA, Calif.) – First 5 Santa Barbara County invites members of the press to attend its 3rd Annual Ed Talk, a timely and engaging virtual event exploring the role of digital media in early parenting and caregiving. This virtual event will begin at 10:00a on Thursday, April 30th on Zoom.

Event Theme:

“Brexting, Binge-Watching, and Beyond: How Parent Digital Media Use Shapes Early Parenting and Relationships”

Digital media is woven into the fabric of modern parenting — from scrolling during infant feeding to handing over a phone during toddler meltdowns. In this talk, Dr. Alison K. Ventura shares what the science tells us about how parent media use during everyday caregiving moments may shape parent-child interactions, emotional development, and early eating behaviors. Rather than asking whether parents should feel guilty, this talk explores when, how, and why media use matters and what small, realistic shifts can support healthy development in a digital world.

This event is especially relevant for early childhood, family support, and healthcare professionals and advocates, and offers valuable insights for the broader community.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Location: Virtual (Zoom)

Register here: https://www.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_m67Ov5cESbOGAwe17fhIsg

Members of the press are encouraged to attend to gain insight into this important topic and to learn more about local efforts to support families and young children across Santa Barbara County.

For more information on the event and keynote speaker, visit the event hub:

https://www.countyofsb.org/4951/Ed-Talk-2026

About First 5 Santa Barbara County

First 5 Santa Barbara Countyis the local Children and Families Commission established after California voters passed Proposition 10 in 1999, directing tobacco tax revenues to support early childhood development and ensure children prenatal through age five and their families thrive. First 5 Santa Barbara County partners across communities to advance health, early learning, and family support systems for young children in Santa Barbara County. For more information, visit our website at first5sbc.org.