San Marcos Moves to First Place in the Channel League Standings With 6-3 Victory Over Rival Dos Pueblos

The San Marcos High baseball used a decisive third inning and a dominant outing from starting pitcher Mason Crang to defeat rival Dos Pueblos 6-3 on Friday afternoon at Joe Mueller Field.

With the win, the Royals improved to 8-5 overall and 6-2 in Channel League play, completing a sweep of the Chargers. Combined with Pacifica’s loss to Rio Mesa, San Marcos moved into sole possession of first place heading into Spring Break. Dos Pueblos fell to 12-5 overall and 5-3 in league, leaving them tied for second with Pacifica.

Both teams were held scoreless through the first two innings. Crang struck out two batters in a quick opening frame, while Dos Pueblos starter Jameson Barth escaped a bases-loaded jam by striking out the side. Each pitcher continued to work efficiently in the second, keeping the game tied.

The momentum shifted in the bottom of the third. After loading the bases with a hit batter and two walks, San Marcos broke through with two outs when David Burkholder delivered a two-run single. Additional walks brought in another run, and Levi Monson followed with a bases-clearing double to extend the lead to 6-0.

San Marcos capitalized on control issues from Dos Pueblos pitching, drawing nine walks in the first three innings. Their patient approach at the plate ultimately led to the big inning after earlier missed opportunities.

Dos Pueblos responded in the fourth, scoring twice with the help of defensive errors. Matti Di Maggio led off with a double and later scored on an errant throw following a bunt. A passed ball allowed another run to come home, cutting the deficit to 6-2.

Logan Pearce provided stability for Dos Pueblos on the mound, allowing just two hits and no earned runs over 3⅓ innings to keep the game within reach.

In the seventh inning, the Chargers made one last push. Spencer Holtz drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, and Dos Pueblos loaded the bases with two outs, bringing the potential tying run to the plate. Crang, however, induced a groundout to end the game and secure the complete-game victory.

