During the 2024 presidential campaign, Donlad Trump called Liz Cheney a “radical war hawk” and said that she was “very quick to start wars and send other Americans to fight them.” That was mighty big talk from a five-time draft dodger. Orange Foolius is now sending others to die in Iran, but his alleged objectives change on a daily, and sometimes hourly, basis.

In March of this year, Trump casually said, “When you go to war, some people will die.” Will any of these people dying in the Middle East be named Don Jr, Eric, or Barron Trump? Of course not. They’re a coterie of cowards down to their bone spurs. Bad genes, no doubt. They are, after all, chips off the old blockhead.

Now, the deranged Dear Leader wants another $200 billion to destroy Iran’s already “obliterated” nuclear capacity and to fight a war “we’ve already won.” Such are the musings of a madman.