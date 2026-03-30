We need to do something about our oceans. Each year we continue to lose more marine wildlife without us noticing, and nothing seems to be getting better. Our oceans do so much for us. About half of our oxygen comes from the oceans, but that’s not the only reason we should protect them.

My grandparents would bring me to the beach almost every day. Being close to the beach my whole life, our oceans are something that I took for granted. But I now realize that they’ve been hurting this whole time, I just haven’t been able to see it. As beautiful as our oceans are, a lot of their beauty is below the surface; out of sight and out of mind. The recent marine heat wave has been especially devastating for the California coast.

The best solution is Marine Protected Areas, which are parts of the ocean off-limits to commercial activity, giving wildlife more resiliency. The California Fish and Game Commission is having public hearings on this issue in Santa Barbara on May 5 and 6 where we can give our own input. It’s super important that everyone who cares about our oceans shows up to share their voice on this matter!