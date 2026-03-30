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The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the return of its premier annual event, the 2026 State of the City Luncheon, taking place on Friday, April 10 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

As the Chamber’s largest convening of business and government, this signature event brings together stakeholders from Goleta, Santa Barbara, and Carpinteria to explore the region’s economic outlook, policy priorities, and opportunities for collaboration across the South Coast.

Attendees will hear directly from each city’s Mayor, offering timely updates on economic development, housing, infrastructure, and public safety. These presentations provide a critical snapshot of where each community stands today and where they are headed next.

This year’s program will dive deeper, aligning closely with the Chamber’s newly unveiled 2026–2030 Strategic Plan, which positions the organization as the central convener for regional economic growth and a driving force behind long-term prosperity.

A key highlight of the event will be the introduction of the Chamber’s newly formed economic development foundation, designed to expand workforce, housing, and business-support initiatives through enhanced public-private partnerships. This effort reflects a broader commitment to scaling impact beyond membership and advancing solutions that benefit the entire regional economy.

The program will also feature a moderated panel discussion with city leadership, offering deeper insight into budget priorities, regional collaboration, and the most pressing challenges facing the South Coast. Through this dialogue, attendees will gain a clearer understanding of how government and business can work together to sustain a vibrant and resilient economy.

Beyond the program, the luncheon provides valuable networking opportunities—bringing together business owners, civic leaders, and community stakeholders to build relationships that drive innovation and regional success.

“The State of the City is more than a moment to reflect, it is a call to action,” said Kristen Miller, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. “As we launch our Strategic Plan and Economic Development Foundation, we are creating new pathways for collaboration, investment, and impact across the South Coast.”

Registration Information:

Registration is now open. Tables for 8 or 10 are available for purchase. For more information and to secure your attendance, visit SBSCChamber.com. For questions about the event, contact Camden at Camden@sbscchamber.com.

We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the following sponsors who make this event possible:

TITLE SPONSORS: American Indian Health & Services, Cottage Health, COX Communications, Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, Montecito Bank & Trust, Royal Property Services, UCLA Health.

CORPORATE SPONSORS: Airbnb, Community West Bank, Courtyard by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, Sutter Health, Signature Aviation.

SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Agilent Technologies, AppFolio, Atlantic Aviation, Brownstein, Chevron, Edhat, Google, KEYT News Channel 3, LinkedIn, MarBorg Industries, Nicholson & Schwartz, Noozhawk, Pacific Coast Business Times, Ramada By Wyndham, Sable Off Shore, Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Barbara Zoo, Solomon Hill, Southern California Edison, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, The Towbes Group, UC Santa Barbara, Workzones.

Interested in sponsorship opportunities and benefits? Please contact Michele at Michele@SBSCChamber.com.

About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. We engage with businesses, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive business initiatives that foster the South Coast’s unique business environment and create opportunities for our communities. The Chamber is proud to represent local business members who create 75,000 jobs on the South Coast! To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com.