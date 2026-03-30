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GOLETA, CA, March 30, 2026 – The City of Goleta invites the community to attend its 4th Annual Senior Expo on Thursday, April 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). This free event is designed to connect older adults, families, caregivers, and community members with valuable resources, services, and opportunities that support healthy, engaged, and independent living.

The Senior Expo has become a cornerstone community event—bringing together local organizations, service providers, and wellness experts all under one roof. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a wide variety of informational booths, participate in interactive activities, and engage directly with professionals dedicated to improving quality of life for older adults.

“This event is all about empowering our senior community with knowledge, connection, and access,” said Leonel Mendoza-Diaz, Recreation Supervisor. “Whether you’re looking for health resources, social programs, or simply a fun and welcoming place to connect with others, the Senior Expo offers something for everyone.”

The Senior Expo offers meaningful benefits for attendees and the broader community, including:

Access to Essential Resources: Discover local programs and services related to health care, wellness, housing, recreation, transportation, and more.

Discover local programs and services related to health care, wellness, housing, recreation, transportation, and more. Promoting Healthy Aging: Learn practical tips and tools to support physical, mental, and social well-being.

Learn practical tips and tools to support physical, mental, and social well-being. Building Community Connections: Meet new people, strengthen social networks, and engage with organizations that serve Goleta’s senior population.

Meet new people, strengthen social networks, and engage with organizations that serve Goleta’s senior population. Supporting Caregivers and Families: Gain valuable information and support for those caring for older adults.

Gain valuable information and support for those caring for older adults. Celebrating Active Lifestyles: Enjoy a lively, welcoming environment that highlights the importance of staying active, engaged, and connected.

In addition to resource booths, attendees can expect a vibrant atmosphere filled with opportunities to learn, engage, and be inspired. The event reflects the City of Goleta’s ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive, age-friendly community where residents of all ages can thrive.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and celebrate community.

Visit http://www.CityofGoleta.org/SeniorProgram for more information. For question, please email seniorprogram@cityofgoleta.gov.