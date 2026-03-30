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Planet Protectors | Credit: Courtesy

River Peace | Credit: Courtesy

Lisa Lisle | Credit: Courtesy

Jacob Pepper | Credit: Courtesy

Cabrillo Aquarium | Credit: Courtesy

Bree Valla | Credit: Courtesy

Juana Zarate, Silvia Hernandez, Rosa Herrera | Credit: Courtesy

Leise Thomason | Credit: Courtesy

Isabella Marill | Credit: Courtesy

West Lang | Credit: Courtesy

Jade Garcia | Credit: Courtesy

Sophie and Hunter Costa | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA: Explore Ecology is excited to announce the winners of the 2026 Environmental Stewardship Awards.

This year’s honorees are a diverse group representing schools from across the county and include an elementary school-aged beekeeper, a brother and sister duo of school garden dynamos, a group of Kindergarten and 1st grade Planet Protectors who clean up their campus, and a teacher who organized a school-wide transition from plastic sporks to reusable metal utensils.

The public is invited to celebrate all of the winners at an Awards Luncheon on Thursday, April 16, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Cabrillo Pavilion. Attendees will enjoy a delicious lunch while connecting with students and educators whose hard work is helping to create a more sustainable community.

“The nominations for this year’s Environmental Stewardship Awards poured in from North and South County, all of them highlighting unsung heroes in local schools who care for nature and our beautiful planet,” says Jill Cloutier, Explore Ecology PR Director. “Join us on April 16 to show your support for these environmental champions! We promise you will feel uplifted, motivated, and inspired.”

For a decade, Explore Ecology’s annual awards have recognized educators and students, nominated by community members who believe that they should be recognized for their efforts to protect the planet. After careful review, a panel selected fifteen winners who exemplify true environmental stewardship.

Meet the 2026 Explore Ecology Award Winners:

Student Winners:

West Lang: At Santa Ynez Valley Charter School, a swarm of bees was disturbed at recess, leading to chaos among students. Enter West Lang, 4th grade beekeeper. After school, he safely collected the bees and relocated them, ensuring that no bees or students were harmed!

Hunter and Sophie Costa: Sophie (Vieja Valley School) and Hunter (La Colina Junior High) are dedicated garden advocates who have participated in every garden and campus beautification event at La Colina this year.

River Peace: A senior at Midland School, River is leading efforts to transition the school farm toward a climate-resilient, perennial system – work that will have a lasting impact beyond his time on campus.

Jade Garcia: An environmental activist and secretary of the new Santa Barbara High School Environmental Advocacy Club, Jade helped organize the Make Polluters Pay walkout at SB High School, mobilizing her peers around climate action.

Teacher Award Winners:

Lisa Lisle: A 5th grade teacher at Brandon Elementary, Lisa led a school-wide transition from plastic sporks to reusable utensils. She also maintains native planter beds outside her classroom and is the lead staff member for her school’s Walk and Roll program.

Juana Zarate, Silvia Hernandez, and Rosa Herrera: Teachers at Just For Kids Preschool in Lompoc, this team has fully embraced garden-based learning, inspiring their students to care for plants and nature from an early age.

Jacob Pepper: An educator at Anacapa Middle School, Jacob leads the Environmental Science Club, where students are working toward an ambitious goal of reducing campus waste and consumption by 30%.

Isabella Marill: A teacher at Midland School in Los Olivos, Isabella set up an environmental club, conducted a campus-wide environmental audit, and is developing a comprehensive stewardship plan.

Club Awards:

Planet Protectors: Although they are small, this group of dedicated Kindergarten to 1st graders at Canalino Elementary is making a big impact in keeping their campus clean, while learning and practicing environmental responsibility.

Cabrillo High School Aquarium: What started in a small classroom at Cabrillo High School with one tank, one student, and one teacher… is now one of the largest public aquariums on the Central Coast.

School Support Staff:

Leise Thomason: A Science Specialist at Santa Barbara Charter School in Goleta, Leise has developed garden programs, composting systems, and waste reduction initiatives, including a mini reuse station inspired by Art From Scrap.

Bree Valla: Superintendent/Principal of Vista del Mar Union School District in Gaviota, Bree is guiding the transition to the Vista Institute of Environmental Studies, reducing food waste through local partnerships, and implementing a seasonal, locally sourced school menu.

Award winner Leise Thomason says, “I feel honored to be selected for an Explore Ecology Environmental Stewardship Award. I believe that environmental education provides the connection to our environment that students need to make good decisions about their health and the health of the planet. This award is also important to me, as being selected by my community, who inspire and support me, is the ultimate recognition. I accept this award on behalf of my community, who have helped make my efforts successful.”

Proceeds from this fundraising event will support Explore Ecology’s Environmental Education, School Gardens, and Creative Reuse programs that serve schools throughout the county. Luncheon tickets are available to the public at: ExploreEcology.org/awardsluncheon/

About Explore Ecology: Explore Ecology empowers our community to protect and preserve the planet with innovative education and nature-based learning. Explore Ecology programs include Environmental Education, Art From Scrap, the Watershed Resource Center, and the School Gardens Program.

For more information, visit ExploreEcology.org.