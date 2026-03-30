Knight Real Estate Group, one of Santa Barbara’s top-producing real estate teams and an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has announced that longtime real estate professional Mike Day has joined the firm as Director of Operations.

Day brings nearly three decades of real estate industry experience to the role, along with a strong background in technology and operational leadership. In his position with Knight Real Estate Group, he will oversee team operations, marketing systems, and business infrastructure while also working directly with buyers and sellers throughout Santa Barbara County.

Before joining Knight Real Estate Group, Day began his career in the appraisal field, holding licenses in both California and Hawaii. He later moved into the technology sector with AppFolio, where he spent more than a decade helping build and scale one of the real estate industry’s leading property management software platforms. During his tenure he served as Director of Customer Success and later as Vice President of Customer Care, leading large teams and developing systems that supported the company’s rapid growth.

Kelly Knight, founder of Knight Real Estate Group, said Day’s experience brings an important operational dimension to the team’s continued expansion.

“Mike combines deep knowledge of real estate with the operational expertise needed to support a high-performing team,” said Knight. “As our business has grown, bringing on a Director of Operations allows us to further strengthen our systems, improve the client experience, and position Knight Real Estate Group for the next phase of growth.”

Day said the opportunity to join the firm was a natural fit given his long-standing involvement in the real estate industry and his passion for building strong teams.

“Knight Real Estate Group has built an exceptional reputation in the Santa Barbara market,” said Day. “I’m excited to help support the team’s continued growth and to contribute both operationally and through client representation.”

Knight Real Estate Group is consistently ranked among the top-producing teams within Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and is known for its strategic approach to marketing, negotiation, and complex transactions across Santa Barbara County.

For more information, visit knightrealestategroup.com or contact Kelly at her Santa Barbara office, 805-895-4406 or kelly@knightrealestategroup.com.

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