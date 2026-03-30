Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – March 30, 2026

Viva Italia! This April, the Michael Towbes Library Plaza will transform into a lively Italian piazza as La Piazza: A Celebration of Italian Culture makes its debut. Taking place over three days, Friday, April 10, through Sunday, April 12, the festival invites the community to experience Italian culture through music, food, film, hands-on activities, and a vibrant marketplace. All events are free and open to the public.

The festivities start Friday, April 10, with an afternoon musical event in the Faulkner Gallery accompanied by visuals from iconic Italian films. Throughout Saturday and Sunday, visitors can enjoy seminars, food experiences, interactive activities, and an Italian-inspired market on the Library’s Plaza. Each day concludes with a concert in the Faulkner Gallery featuring renowned musicians from around the world.

Throughout the weekend, several downtown Santa Barbara Italian restaurants will participate in the event by offering a special authentic dish at their locations. A printed brochure map, available at the festival, will guide visitors to each participating restaurant.

La Piazza Opening Concert

Friday, April 10, 2026

3:30 p.m.to 4:30 p.m.

Central Library, Faulkner Gallery (40 E. Anapamu St.)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

La Piazza Market

Saturday, April 11 & Sunday, April 12, 2026

Noon to 4:30 p.m.

Central Library, Michael Towbes Library Plaza (40 E. Anapamu St.)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

La Piazza Afternoon Concert

Saturday, April 11, 2026

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Central Library, Faulkner Gallery (40 E. Anapamu St.)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

La Piazza Closing Concert

Sunday, April 12, 2026

3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Central Library, Faulkner Gallery (40 E. Anapamu St.)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

La Piazza is a local non-profit organization that is rooted in the belief that music builds community and transcends language. La Piazza offers a joyful, enriching way to gather, learn, and celebrate together. The Santa Barbara Public Library is proud to host this inaugural event.

For full schedules, participating vendors, and concert details, visit La Piazza (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/LaPiazza).