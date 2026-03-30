Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly announces that longtime Santa Barbara Realtor® Mark Schneidman has been named to RISMedia’s 2026 Real Estate Newsmakers Class in the Influencer category. The national recognition honors industry professionals who drive meaningful change through leadership, innovation and measurable impact across the real estate industry.

Schneidman is recognized for shaping industry dialogue through informed analysis, forward-thinking perspectives and consistent engagement with both consumers and fellow real estate professionals.

Based in the company’s Santa Barbara office, Schneidman has served the community as a full-time Realtor® since 1988. In 1998, he launched Radio Real Estate, a weekly real estate talk program airing Mondays at 11:06 a.m. on KZSB 1290 AM and 96.9 FM, with streaming available at AM1290KZSB.com. Past programs can be heard at https://blog.radiorealestate.com/

Through nearly three decades on air, Schneidman has delivered timely market insights, in-depth housing analysis and expert interviews, reinforcing his reputation as a trusted voice in the region’s real estate market.

Each year, RISMedia—one of the industry’s leading news and information sources, selects professionals nationwide whose contributions elevate the real estate profession and strengthen their communities. Schneidman will be featured in the February 2026 digital edition of RISMedia Real Estate Magazine and formally recognized at RISMedia’s Annual Awards Gala, held September 30 through October 2 at the Georgetown Fairmont Hotel, in Washington, D.C.

To contact Schneidman, call 805-452-2428 or email MarkSchneidman@gmail.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports 2,100+ sales associates in 41 offices spanning San Luis Obispo to San Diego. In 2025, our expert agents assisted in more than 6,700 client transactions for over $12.4 billion in volume.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate.

For more information, visit http://www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit http://www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.

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