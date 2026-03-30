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Santa Ynez Valley, CA — April 1, 2026 — Martha’s Farm Animal Sanctuary is giving the community a chance to win tickets to see the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs on Friday, April 24.

The sanctuary will award two tickets to one winner as part of a campaign focused on growing its email community and engaging supporters.

To enter, participants must subscribe to the sanctuary’s email list and follow @marthasfarmsanctuary on Instagram. Additional entries can be earned by tagging friends in the official giveaway post.

Martha’s Farm Animal Sanctuary, located in the Santa Ynez Valley, provides lifelong care for rescued farm animals and offers programs that connect visitors with animals in a meaningful, hands-on way.

“This is a great way for new people to connect with the animals,” said founder Nikki Valko Patterson. “Every new subscriber helps us continue to grow, provide care for the animals, and expand our community.”

The giveaway begins April 1. Full entry details are available on the sanctuary’s Instagram page and website.