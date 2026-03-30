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SANTA BARBARA, CA — Almost 200 guests gathered on March 6 at Cabrillo Pavilion for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum’s annual gala, Love Boat: Sailing to Alaska, an elegant, high-energy evening inspired by the romance and adventure of an Alaskan cruise. The museum’s signature fundraiser featured fine dining, lively auctions, music, dancing, and spirited community support, ultimately grossing $230,000 in support of SBMM’s award-winning exhibits and youth education programs.

The evening’s highlight was the presentation of the prestigious Admiral’s Award to world-renowned ocean explorer, environmentalist, educator, and filmmaker Jean-Michel Cousteau, whose lifelong dedication to ocean stewardship has inspired generations. Cousteau shared reflections on humanity’s connection to the sea and emphasized the importance of educating young people about ocean conservation and the role future generations play in protecting marine environments.

“Jean-Michel Cousteau’s presence made this year’s gala especially meaningful,” said President of the SBMM Board of Directors Alex Weinstein, MD. “His life’s work reflects the very values we hope to inspire through the museum — curiosity, stewardship, education, and a deep connection to the ocean.”

Guests also heard moving remarks from longtime Executive Director Greg Gorga, who reflected on his 19 years of leadership and received a standing ovation in recognition of his many contributions to the museum’s growth and community impact. Dr. Weinstein offered a heartfelt tribute and also introduced SBMM’s new Executive Director Dean Noble, marking an important moment of transition and continued momentum for the organization.

With Andrew Firestone serving as emcee, the evening flowed from cocktails to dinner, auctions, and dancing, building to an impromptu and heartfelt appeal from sponsor and gala co-chair Robyn Parker, which energized the room and inspired generous giving. Music by Lois Mahalia carried the celebration into the evening as guests danced and embraced the nautical spirit of the event in elegant maritime style.

The gala featured a live auction with standout experiences including a private Fourth of July party at SBMM, a Condor Express private charter, a Parade of Lights party at the museum, a luxurious seven-day Holland America Line cruise for two, and a four-night Sun Valley getaway.

Fundraising during the evening also highlighted the museum’s education programs and their impact on the community. Last fiscal year, SBMM served more than 4,800 students through 150 different programs and events, including more than 1,000 youth through its nationally recognized Maritime on the Move program. The museum also offered 50 adult education programs, welcoming nearly 2,400 participants.

“For more than 25 years, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum has connected our community to the region’s rich maritime heritage while inspiring thousands of young people through hands-on learning,” said Dr. Weinstein. “The generosity shown at this year’s gala ensures that SBMM can continue expanding its exhibits, school programs, and youth initiatives for years to come.”

Attendees included SBMM board members, emeritus board members, longtime supporters, and community leaders, along with gala co-chair Caroline Fisher and Hiroko Benko, SBMM’s 2025 Admiral’s Award honoree and a 2026 gala sponsor. Standout support was led by Captain’s Table sponsors Robert and Carolyn Duncan, with donors contributing across all levels.

SBMM extends heartfelt thanks to its 2026 sponsors and supporters for helping make the evening possible and for advancing the museum’s mission to illuminate our deep connections with the sea.

If you missed the gala, you can still support SBMM’s exhibits and education programs by contacting Emily Duncan at eduncan@sbmm.org.

2026 Sponsors

Captain’s Table

Robert and Carolyn Duncan

First Officer’s Club

Lynda Fairly and Richard Finkley

Chuck and Mary Wilson

George Writer

Cruise Director

Hiroko Benko and John and Bobbie Kinnear

Debbie and Mike Bruce and Bob and Mary Gates

Andy and Mary Jane Cooper

John and Tracie Doordan

Caroline and EJ Fisher

Ann Howard

Hutton Parker Foundation

Mark Commercial, LLC

Bill and Marian Nasgovitz

Montecito Bank & Trust

Island Explorer

Arlington Financial Advisors

Randy Franciose and Christy Kelso

Lynn Kirst

Ellen Robinson

Print Sponsor

JANO Printing & Mailworks

Media Sponsor

Noozhawk

For more information about SBMM programs and upcoming events, visit sbmm.org.