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Silver Spring, MD. (March 26, 2026) – The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) has announced that the Santa Barbara Zoo was granted accreditation by AZA’s independent Accreditation Commission. Each application was evaluated by the independent Accreditation Commission and determined to meet AZA’s standards for animal wellbeing, care, and management.

“Congratulations to the leadership and staff at the Santa Barbara Zoo for attaining the global ‘gold standard’ in zoological and aquarium accreditation,” said Dan Ashe, president, and CEO of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. “AZA’s standards continuously evolve to reflect best practices in the zoo and aquarium profession, with a strong emphasis on animal care and wellbeing at their core. Santa Barbara Zoo has demonstrated a dedication to this exceptional level of care.”

AZA accreditation includes a detailed application and a meticulous multiple-day on-site inspection by an independent team of zoological professionals. The inspecting team analyzes all aspects of the facility’s operation, including animal care and wellbeing; veterinary care; staff training; educational programs; conservation efforts; financial stability; risk management; governance; and guest services. Detailed reports from the inspection team and the facility alike are then thoroughly evaluated by the Accreditation Commission. Finally, the Commission interviews top officials from the facility at a formal hearing, after which accreditation is fully granted, provisionally granted for one year, or denied.

A thorough review ensures that each facility has met and will continue to meet ever-rising standards. As a condition of Association membership, AZA facilities must complete this rigorous accreditation process every five years.

“It is a tremendous honor for the Santa Barbara Zoo to remain a part of the AZA community. AZA sets the highest standards for zoos and aquariums. Earning accreditation for another five years is a milestone we are very proud of. This recognition reflects the passion, expertise, and unwavering commitment of our entire team in maintaining a world-class zoo! Achieving AZA accreditation is a major accomplishment and represents the gold standard in our profession,” said Charles Hopper, President and CEO of Santa Barbara Zoo.

There are 240 AZA-accredited institutions and 14 AZA-accredited related facility members in 12 countries. For a complete list of accredited AZA facilities, please visit https://www.aza.org/current-accreditation-list.

ABOUT SANTA BARBARA ZOO

Founded in 1963, the award-winning Santa Barbara Zoo is a leader in wildlife conservation, education, and community engagement, advancing efforts to conserve biodiversity in California and around the world. Beautifully situated on 30 acres overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the Zoo is home to more than 300 animals representing 100 species. The Zoo is designed to support animal wellbeing and conservation learning, all in service of its mission to conserve the natural world through education, science, and unforgettable experiences.

ABOUT AZA

Founded in 1924, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of zoos and aquariums in the areas of conservation, animal welfare, education, science, and recreation. AZA is setting the global gold standard, accrediting 254 of the top zoos, aquariums, and related facilities in 12 countries. Look for the AZA accreditation logo whenever you visit a zoo or aquarium as your assurance that you are supporting a facility dedicated to providing excellent care for animals, a great experience for you, and a better future for all living things. The AZA is a leader in saving species and your link to helping animals all over the world. To learn more, visit http://www.aza.org.