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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Maria once again showed up in a big way for animals at Santa Barbara Humane’s 2026 Wild West Fest, an evening dedicated to supporting pets and families served by the organization’s Santa Maria Campus.

Now in its third year, the event welcomed 265 guests, reflecting a 6% increase from 2025 and an impressive 44% growth since its inaugural event in 2024. The event raised more than $130,000, a 25% increase over last year and a 75% increase from the first Wild West Fest, highlighting the continued generosity of the Santa Maria community.

Every dollar raised will directly benefit the Santa Maria Campus, helping to provide vital services for Santa Maria and surrounding communities, including low-cost veterinary care, affordable dog training, pet food assistance, and adoption services.

“Wild West Fest continues to grow because Santa Maria continues to show up,” said Paige Van Tuyl, Chief Philanthropy Oﬃcer at Santa Barbara Humane. “This community’s commitment to supporting animals and families is what makes this event so special and so impactful.”

Guests enjoyed an evening of western-inspired festivities, including live and silent auctions, a fund-a-need, and opportunities to learn more about Santa Barbara Humane’s work in the Santa Maria community. The live auction was led by local auctioneer John Glines, who honored his father’s legacy by offering the “Jim Glines Memorial Santa Maria BBQ for 20,” a beloved Santa Maria-style barbecue experience that celebrates the region’s rich culinary tradition. Local businesses, sponsors, and supporters played a critical role in making the event possible and in expanding access to pet care across the region.

“This event truly reflects the heart of Santa Maria,” said Kelly White O’Neill, Philanthropy Oﬃcer at Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Maria Campus. “It is inspiring to see neighbors, businesses, and animal lovers come together to support animals right here in our community.”

As Wild West Fest continues to grow, it is quickly becoming a signature Santa Maria event, bringing together the community in support of a shared mission and a stronger, more compassionate future for local animals.

To learn more about Santa Barbara Humane or to support its programs, visit sbhumane.org.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for over 135 years. The organization’s two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide low-cost veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption, and socially-conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or at the shelter waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive any federal funding, it relies on local donor support to help thousands of animals and families each year in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara Humane is an independent organization and is not aﬃliated with the Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA.