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There is a Shortline Train in Goleta where kids and their parents can ride the train. It has been in operation for 40 years. This 7 ½ “gauge track has seen a lot of wear in that time. Train cars will occasionally climb up the track and derail. Some of our Engineer enthusiasts have been wanting to replace the track. This was pretty much cost prohibitive. At least until the Goleta Valley Community Center saw the need and wanted to help. The Community Center offered to kick start the project with a $25,000 grant and will follow up with another $25,000 of matching funds. The initial grant has allowed us to purchase over half the material needed to complete the job and get us started.

The Shortline Train is located at the South Coast Railroad Museum off Los Carneros next to the Stow House. The museum is open Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 4pm at which time train rides are available.

The South Coast Railroad Museum’s mission is to educate the public on the history of train services in Santa Barbara and Goleta Valley. The Goleta Depot was built in 1901 as the Southern Pacific Railroad Company was completing the connection from San Francisco to Los Angeles. It was located on Depot Road near Kellogg Ave. The Depot closed in 1973 and by November 1981, The Institute for American Research and Friends of the Goleta Depot raised enough funds to move the Depot to the La Patera Ranch near the Stow House.

There is 2030 feet of track that needs to be replaced. The plan is to replace one section of track at a time during the week and reconnect the track for weekend operation.

The South Coast Railroad Museum is looking for matching donations of up to $25,000 to keep this project moving forward. Track material has been ordered and delivered. We are now ready to begin work on replacing the Shortline track.

Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 250, Goleta, CA 93116. You can also donate online at http://www.goletadepot.org or at http://givebutter.com/CDcQzu. Just mention the track project.