Applications are Open for 2026 Waterwise Garden Recognition Contest – Celebrating Santa Barbara County’s Most Beautiful and Water-Efficient Landscapes

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(Santa Barbara, Calif). The Santa Barbara County Water Agency, in partnership with local water providers, is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the 2026 WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest. This annual contest honors Santa Barbara County residents who have transformed their outdoor spaces into stunning, water-efficient landscapes.

Participants can apply online for the opportunity to earn a coveted agency award and compete for the countywide grand prize – along with a high-quality photography session for an online showcase of their garden.

Did you know that over 50% of water use in an average Santa Barbara County home goes toward outdoor irrigation? Waterwise gardens are not only a huge opportunity for water savings, but living proof that conserving precious natural resources doesn’t mean sacrificing beauty. By incorporating climate-appropriate designs and native plants, homeowners can also lower water bills, reduce maintenance, and cultivate vibrant landscapes that support healthy soils, local wildlife, and essential pollinators.

As Rachel Major Ochoa, County Water Conservation Manager, says, “Water wise landscaping is an excellent option for conserving water while providing splendid, lush design opportunities for home gardens. The contest places a spotlight on exquisite sustainable gardens in the community for residents who have chosen to move away from water-intensive lawns.”

Single-family residences served by the Carpinteria Valley Water District, Montecito Water District, City of Santa Barbara, or Santa Ynez Water District are eligible to apply.

Don’t miss your chance to join this exciting competition by visiting WaterWiseSB.org/GardenContest to view contest rules and submit your application online. All applications should be received by April 30th, 2026.

Winners will be showcased online, and possible prizes include an engraved boulder, free membership at Lotusland, a CA Native Wildflower seed mixture from S&S Seeds, Inc., free shears from Arbor Services, a landscaping equipment kit from AquaFlo, and a $100 gift card from SB Native Plant Nursery.