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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bureau of Land Management will host a public celebration marking the 25th anniversary of the Carrizo Plain National Monument from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, April 10, at the Guy L. Goodwin Education Center. The event is free and open to all.

This year’s ceremony coincides with the 250th anniversary of American independence and commemorates the 25 years since the Carrizo Plain gained national monument status. Visitors will be able to participate in virtual and in-person tours of Painted Rock, explore interactive displays with partner organizations, and enjoy complimentary refreshments.

“The BLM is deeply honored to have played a role in the stewardship of this exceptional landscape over the past 25 years,” said Carrizo Plain National Monument Manager Johna Hurl. “Strong partnerships are key to preserving the area’s vibrant wildflower blooms, fascinating geological features, rare species, and unique cultural treasures. As we look ahead to the next 25 years, we eagerly anticipate strengthening these collaborations and continuing our commitment to safeguarding the Carrizo Plain for generations to come.”

The celebration is presented in partnership with The Nature Conservancy, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Native American Advisory Council, and Friends of the Carrizo Plain. Together, these organizations provide a range of educational and recreational opportunities unique to the region.

“In co-managing the Carrizo Plain National Monument with our partners at the Bureau of Land Management and The Nature Conservancy, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is able to offer a combination of recreational and educational opportunities found nowhere else because there is nowhere else quite like the Carrizo Plain,” said CDFW Central Regional Manager Julie Vance. “From wildflower viewing to harvesting a tule elk, the experiences for the public are unparalleled. This is one of California’s treasured and picturesque biodiversity hotspots and CDFW is a proud steward working to conserve, restore, and protect the wildlife and habitats on this land.”

Spanning approximately 250,000 acres, the Carrizo Plain National Monument is known for its significant biological, geological, historical, and cultural resources. Visitors can experience diverse wildlife habitats; seasonally spectacular wildflowers; and striking features such as Painted Rock, Soda Lake’s alkali flats, and sweeping open grasslands shaped by the San Andreas Fault.

“For 25 years, Carrizo Plain National Monument has stood as a testament to what’s possible when conservation partners think big and work together,” stated Scott Butterfield, Land Program Lead Scientist for The Nature Conservancy. “From pronghorn moving across sweeping plains to giant kangaroo rats shaping the very foundation of this ecosystem, Carrizo reminds us that protecting entire landscapes, not just individual species, is how we secure a resilient future for biodiversity. The Nature Conservancy is proud to have helped lay the groundwork for this monument and to continue advancing the science and stewardship that will sustain it for generations to come.”

For more information on the Carrizo Plain National Monument, visit https://www.blm.gov/visit/carrizo-plain-national-monument.

The BLM manages approximately 245 million acres of public land in the Nation, primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.