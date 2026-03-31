Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, March 31, 2026 – The City of Goleta would like to remind you to join us in celebrating the start of construction on the San Jose Creek Multipurpose Path – three miles of pathway linking northern Goleta neighborhoods and key destinations such as Old Town, the Coast Route and the beach. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place next Thursday, April 9, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. at Armitos Park Community Garden (Armitos Avenue and S. Kellogg Avenue) in Old Town.

Join City Council, City staff, and community members at the celebration. Parking is limited and carpooling is encouraged. Spanish interpretation will be provided.

The San Jose Creek Multipurpose Path will connect to the existing path between Armitos Avenue and Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta, which links Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park, the Community Garden, and Armitos Park. The project will create a direct route for bicyclists and pedestrians across both sides of Highway 101—from Calle Real to residential and commercial areas in Old Town Goleta—and connect to the Atascadero Creek Bikeway, providing access to Goleta Beach Park, the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), and the City of Santa Barbara. By removing this long-standing barrier, the project will provide residents with easier access to schools, jobs, housing, grocery stores, health care services, parks, and recreational opportunities.

The new facility will feature a Class I bicycle and pedestrian path and other amenities designed to improve safety and accessibility for people walking and biking, particularly near high-volume roadways and freeway underpasses where infrastructure is currently limited.

Construction is organized into two segments: the Northern Segment from Calle Real near Kellogg to the portion of the path between Armitos Park and Jonny D. Wallis Park and the Southern Segment from South Kellogg Way to the Atascadero Bikeway. View the project map here.

Funding for this project includes approximately $17.9 million in Active Transportation Grant funding from the California Transportation Commission, $11.16 million in funding from the Reconnecting Communities Pilot (RCP) Grant Program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Transportation, and approximately $1 million in grant funding from Measure A Safe Routes to School Program. As a condition of the funding, the City will provide up to 20 percent of the overall construction costs through a combination of sources including various development impact fees and future bond proceeds. A press conference with Congressman Salud Carbajal was held in January 2025 – watch it here.

For more information, visit our webpage at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/SJPath, email SJPath@cityofgoleta.gov, or call/text 805-699-5392.