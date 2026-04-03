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SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. – Business leaders, HR professionals and employees in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, and Goleta are invited to the “Train to Work Employer Forum” at 10 a.m. on April 22, 2026, at the Hilton Garden Inn, Goleta. The forum will highlight the expanded Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, introducing new peak-hour service in May, and how it can support workforce recruitment, retention, and flexibility.

Co-hosted by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) and the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, the event brings together regional transportation providers and business leaders to focus on practical solutions to one of the region’s top challenges—employee commutes.

“We’re excited to see this expanded train service becoming a reality for Santa Barbara County,” said SBCAG Executive Director Marjie KIRN. “As we invest in both highway improvements and rail, we’re creating more reliable commute options that connect people to jobs and support our workforce.”

“Transportation continues to be one of the top challenges our employers face—impacting everything from hiring to retention,” said Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Kristen Miller. “This expanded rail service offers a real solution, and this forum is about helping businesses understand how to make it work for their teams.”

The forum will feature an overview of the expanded service from the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Pacific Surfliner, along with information on schedules and how employers can integrate rail into their commuter benefits.

Attendees will take part in interactive discussions and hear from regional transportation providers—including Santa Barbara MTD, Ventura County Transportation Commission, BCycle, SBCAG, and LOSSAN—on how to make taking the train a viable daily commute, including first- and last-mile connections and guaranteed ride home programs.

Participants will walk away with complimentary 10-ride passes and resources to help their teams try the train and integrate it into their commute.

The event is supported by Hilton Garden Inn and Southern California Edison.

Event Details:

Train to Work Employer Forum

April 22, 2026 | 10 a.m.

Hilton Garden Inn, Goleta

Registration link: https://bit.ly/TrainEmployerForum

Business leaders across Santa Barbara County—including CEOs, executives, human resources and talent leaders, transportation coordinators, and employees interested in new commute options, especially from small and mid-sized businesses—are encouraged to register. Space is limited.

A continental breakfast will be provided, and complimentary parking is available on site.