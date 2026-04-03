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(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Parks Department is happy to announce the first-ever Spring Fair at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area, a vibrant community event celebrating the beauty of spring, environmental stewardship, and local partnerships.

The Spring Fair will take place on May 2nd from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Lanford Memorial Grove within Cachuma Lake Recreation Area. This free, family-friendly event invites community members of all ages to enjoy an afternoon of outdoor fun.

Attendees can look forward to a variety of activities and attractions, including live music, food vendors, bounce house, face painting, children’s arts and crafts, and a nature-themed selfie station. Participating organizations include the Santa Ynez Valley Botanical Garden, Santa Barbara Audubon Society, Eyes in the Sky, Santa Barbara Zoo, Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network, The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, MarBorg Industries, County of Santa Barbara Community Services Department, Neal Taylor Nature Center, Cachuma Operations and Maintenance Board, and more.

Admission to the event is free; however, standard park entry fees of $10 per vehicle apply.

Boat rentals and personal vessel launching are open at Cachuma Lake. Please note that due to the 30-day Quagga restrictions, boats must be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days prior to visiting. Kayaks, canoes, and simple boats are eligible for same-day launch. For more information, please visit Boating & Vessel Requirements | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website (countyofsb.org).

Cachuma Lake Recreation Area is a full-service campground offering year-round cabin, yurt, RV and tent camping, recreational activities, nature programs for all ages and of course, fishing! For camping reservations and more information, go to Parks | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website (countyofsb.org). If you are interested in following along with the quarterly Cachuma newsletter for park updates, events and programs, you can sign up here.