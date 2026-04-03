Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(BUELLTON, CA) – The City of Buellton and the Buellton Union School District will host a Benefits Fair to assist Santa Ynez Valley residents in need. Local private, government, and non-profit organizations are gathering in one location to answer questions, assist in enrollment for social services, and provide support to help make navigating life a little easier.

The Benefits Fair will be held on April 8, 2026, from 3:00PM to 7:00 PM at the Multipurpose Room at Oak Valley Elementary School, located at 595 Second Street in Buellton.

Attendees can meet with representatives from organizations providing assistance with social services, health care, housing, transportation, education, and veterans services, and more. Participating organizations include the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara, SYV Community Outreach, People Helping People, CenCal Health, Cottage Health, CommUnify, Santa Barbara County 211, Head Start, Veterans Food Distribution Service Center, San Luis Obispo VET Center, Community Partners in Caring, Creciendo Raices, People’s Self-Help Housing, SYV Humane Society/DAWG, and more.

All community members are welcome. Admission to the event is free and no appointments are required.