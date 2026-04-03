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(GOLETA, Calif.) – The First 5 Santa Barbara County Children and Families Commission is now accepting applications from county residents interested in serving as an Alternate Community Member to serve a two-year term from July 2026 through June 2028. Ideal candidates will either live and/or work in Orcutt, Santa Maria, or Guadalupe and have prior professional and/or lived experience with one of the following:



Community-based organizations that provide direct service to families with children age 0-5 and provide relevant programming and resources

Local medical, pediatric, or obstetric associations or societies

The First 5 Santa Barbara County Children and Families Commission was established in 1999 after California voters passed Proposition 10, a state constitutional amendment. Proposition 10 imposed a sales tax on tobacco products and directed that those revenues be used to support early childhood development, focusing on children from prenatal through age five. The Commission is made up of nine regular members and four alternate members, all appointed by the County Board of Supervisors.

If you are interested in being considered for an appointment to the First 5 Santa Barbara County Children and Families Commission, please complete a Board Commission and Committee Application available at: https://sbcounty.granicus.com/boards/forms/110/apply

The application submission deadline is Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Requests for a copy of the Commission roster, applications, or additional information should be directed to:



Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

105 East Anapamu Street, Room 407

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

For questions regarding the application process, please contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at (805) 568-2240.

For specific questions regarding the First 5 Santa Barbara County Children and Families Commission, please contact Sara Gonzalez, Commission Clerk, at (805) 568-4430 or visit https://www.countyofsb.org/3977/First-5-Santa-Barbara-County-Commission.

First 5 Santa Barbara County is the local Children and Families Commission established after California voters passed Proposition 10 in 1999, directing tobacco tax revenues to support early childhood development and ensure children prenatal through age five and their families thrive. First 5 Santa Barbara County partners across communities to advance health, early learning, and family support systems for young children in Santa Barbara County. For more information, visit our website at first5sbc.org.