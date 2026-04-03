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Santa Barbara, CA, April 1, 2026 – Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) is pleased to officially announce Trenton Hammel as a member of its Board of Directors. Trenton has been serving on the board since July 2025, contributing his expertise and leadership to advance HSB’s mission.

Trent Hammel is a local seasoned financial professional with over 20 years of experience serving families, foundations, and institutions in the Santa Barbara community. He currently serves as a Senior Wealth Strategist at Northern Trust, where he works with his clients to develop and coordinate personalized financial, philanthropic, and legacy strategies. His work is grounded in trust, collaboration, and a deep understanding of the values that guide long-term planning and generational wealth planning.

Trent is a father of three young boys and a dedicated volunteer youth sports coach, roles that keep him grounded in the importance of community, compassion, and mentorship. He brings to the boardroom a strong sense of empathy, strategic insight, and a collaborative spirit—qualities that align closely with Hospice of Santa Barbara’s mission.

With a passion for service and a deep respect for the essential care Hospice provides, Trent is honored to be on the Board of Directors and is committed to contributing his time, experience, and heart to its continued success to serve the needs of the community.

“It is truly an honor to join Hospice of Santa Barbara Board of Directors and stand alongside an organization that brings support and comfort to individuals and families at some of life’s most challenging moments. Hospice of Santa Barbara has a deeply personal impact for me, and I have long admired HSB’s unwavering commitment to serving our entire community for over 50 years with empathy and grace. I am grateful for the opportunity to give back and to contribute my time and financial experience in support of this meaningful mission,” said Trenton Hammel.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Trenton Hammel to our Board of Directors. Trenton’s deep expertise in financial strategy, combined with his commitment to our community, makes him an invaluable addition to our board. His insight and compassionate spirit will help us continue to provide exceptional care and support to the families we serve,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara.

About Hospice of Santa Barbara

Hospice of SB was founded in 1974, making it the second-oldest hospice organization in the country. It employs about 50 staff and over 100 volunteers who serve 2,100 people with direct services and hundreds more with training classes, workshops, education, and outreach events. All services provided by the organization are free of charge and are also offered in Spanish.