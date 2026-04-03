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SANTA BARBARA, CA – April 1, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is seeking up to 75 volunteers for a large-scale trail volunteer day to improve Sycamore Creek Trail and the Historic Olive Grove Loop in Parma Park. Heavy winter rains promote rapid vegetation growth and soften trail surfaces, making them highly susceptible to erosion and rutting when used while wet. This results in a need for increased maintenance.

Trail Volunteer Day: Parma Park

Saturday, April 18, 2026

8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Parma Park Stanwood Main Entrance (2066 Stanwood Dr.)

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No special experience is required to volunteer. Tools and instructions will be provided, and volunteers will be assigned to small work teams based on experience. Work will include clearing overgrown brush, tread work to improve the trail surface, placing deadwood to realign trails, and clearing and maintaining water diversion features. Tasks will be assigned based on volunteer experience and comfort level.

Volunteers will gather for safety orientation and instruction before heading to the trail. The event will wrap up with a group lunch for volunteers.

RSVPs are required for this volunteer event. Contact Eric Ullrich at EUllrich@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or (805) 564-5439 to sign up.

The Parks and Recreation Department coordinates multiple large-scale volunteer events each year across City, County, and Forest Service properties to help maintain the community’s network of trails. This event is held in partnership with Santa Barbara County Parks, the U.S. Forest Service, Montecito Trails Foundation, Los Padres Forest Association, and SAGE Trail Alliance.

For more information about the volunteer event, visit Trail Volunteer Day (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/TrailWork).