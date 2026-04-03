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Santa Barbara, CA — April 2, 2026 (World Autism Day)…The Santa Barbara Zoo proudly announces the renewal of its designation as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), reaffirming its long-standing commitment to accessibility, inclusion, and meaningful engagement for guests of all abilities.

Originally designated in 2018 as the first zoo on the West Coast to receive this distinction, the Santa Barbara Zoo continues to lead in creating experiences that support individuals with autism and other sensory needs. The CAC renewal reflects ongoing staff training, enhanced guest resources, and a deepened institutional focus on inclusive design and practice.

Over the past several years, the Zoo has expanded its accessibility offerings to better support neurodiverse guests and their families. These efforts include sensory backpacks available for guest use, a pre-visit “Welcome” communication system to coordinate accommodations, and an enhanced Accessibility section on its website to support planning.

In addition, the Zoo has developed and sustained impactful programs and partnerships, including Autism Safari Nights in collaboration with UCSB Koegel Center, providing supportive evening experiences for families; KindFest, a community-wide celebration of inclusion and compassion; expanded educational curriculum designed for learners of all abilities; and a partnership with Tri-Counties Regional Center to support inclusive camp experiences.

The Zoo is also a proud institutional member of ZANE (Zoos and Aquariums for a Neurodiverse Ecosystem), contributing to a growing movement across the field to advance authentic inclusion in zoological institutions.

“These efforts are not just programs; they are intentional steps that reflect who we are as an organization,” said JJ McLeod, Director of Education at the Santa Barbara Zoo. “When we design with inclusion in mind, we don’t single anyone out, we create better experiences for everyone. This work is rooted in belonging, and it continues to shape how we show up for our community every day.”

As the Zoo celebrates World Autism Day, this renewal serves as both a milestone and a continued commitment: to break down barriers, expand access, and ensure every guest feels welcomed, supported, and inspired.

For more information about accessibility offerings at the Santa Barbara Zoo, please visit sbzoo.org

ABOUT SANTA BARBARA ZOO

The Santa Barbara Zoo is a leader in wildlife conservation, education, and community engagement, advancing efforts to conserve biodiversity in California and around the world. Beautifully located on 30 acres overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the Zoo is home to more than 500 animals representing over 140 species in open, naturalistic habitats designed to support animal wellbeing and conservation learning, all in service of its mission to conserve the natural world through education, science, and unforgettable experiences.

The Zoo is also home to California’s first licensed outdoor preschool, setting a new standard for nature-based early learning, and was the first AZA-accredited zoo on the West Coast to become a Certified Autism Center, reflecting its commitment to inclusive, accessible education for all. Visit sbzoo.org.