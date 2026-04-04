In its effort to get rid of the “happy ending” massage in the city, the police are proposing an ordinance revision that will unfairly impact long time local massage therapists and kill off valuable local businesses. Why not try a successful alternative already used elsewhere in the state?

Last year the City of Chico was faced with the same proposal to implement harsh new massage regulations that would force already permitted massage therapists to spend thousands of dollars and months of time to get a newly required certification from the state regulatory agency. Instead the Chico City Council created an exception. Any local massage therapist in good standing and with five years’ work experience got a permanent pass. Chapter 5.44.060 of the Chico Municipal Code.

Why not go a step further and grandfather in all the local massage therapists in good standing and now working with local permits. They spent the time and money, they got the required education, they have demonstrated good character and skill. We need these healthcare workers to keep working here and we don’t need to drive up the costs of their services.

At the same time why pass new regulations that will surely close the four existing foot-spa businesses in our city? The cities of Westlake Village, Malibu, and Santa Clarita all allow the “Open Area” exception found in L.A. County Ordinance Title 7.54.210. This permits massage technicians to work with a 200 hour level of education and experience, if they work in an open public area with no doors or curtains or privacy.

Thousands of local residents, many of limited means, now use ou local foot-spa businesses for affordable healthcare.

Any massage being done in an “open area” on clothed people does not contribute to illicit sexual activity.

Allowing these exceptions would create a happier ending to the ordinance revision outcome and keep massage health care affordable in S.B.