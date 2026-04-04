UC Santa Barbara Softball Takes Two of Three From Hawaii to Capture Weekend Series

The UC Santa Barbara softball team split a double header against visiting Hawaii on Saturday at Campus Diamond.

In game one, the Gauchos suffered a 6-0 loss, but UCSB bounced back in game two and came from behind to capture a 7-6 win. A two-run homer by Ella Myers put the Gauchos ahead for good in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was Myers’ first home run of the season. She also pitched 1 ⅓ innings in relief.

UCSB freshman pitcher Sophia Clark came into the game in the top of the sixth and recorded the final out with a strikeout to escape a jam with runners on first and second. She followed that up by closing out the game in the seventh inning to claim her ninth victory of the season.

The Gauchos have surged to the top of the Big West Conference under head coach Jo Evans. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Bella Fuentes gave the UCSB offense a jolt with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning, but Hawaii scored four runs in the fifth inning and one in the sixth setting the stage for Myers’ heroics.

With the win in game two of the double header the Gauchos clinched the series win taking two of three from the Rainbow Wahine,, but have dropped into a tie for first place in the Big West Conference standings with Cal State Fullerton. Both teams boast a 13-2 conference record.