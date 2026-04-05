For those of you who read the Indy’s “Santa Barbarans: Do You Live in a Hazard Zone?” fear not. Don’t hit the panic button as the link to the fire hazard maps is far from current. They have changed a great deal, especially if you live in Carpinteria. Many areas north of Foothill between Nidever and Cravens were downgraded from extreme to moderate in May 2025 by state fire marshals.

Here is the current link that gives current Fire Hazard Area information: https://carpfire.com/fire-hazard-severity-zone-maps/

Editor’s Note: County Office of Emergency Services (OEM) states the Community Hazard Awareness Map was developed between 2019 and 2021; several of the risk maps have evolved since then. OEM is working to update its hazard map and list updated sources, such as fire severity maps and the new U.S. Geological Survey landslide maps.