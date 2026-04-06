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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

LOMPOC, CA — The Cabrillo High School Aquarium has been recognized with the Superintendent’s Award for Excellence in Museum Education by the California Association of Museums (CAM), the state’s most prestigious honor in museum-based education. The award was formally presented at the CAM Annual Conference, where a video congratulations from State Superintendent Tony Thurmond was shown to attendees. The ceremony was also attended by State Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction, Dr. Erika Torres.

Aquarium Director Greg Eisen, along with Advisors Michelle Poquette and Christopher Ladwig, represented the Aquarium at the conference, which brought together museum professionals from across California.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our students, staff, and the entire Lompoc community,” said Eisen.

“The Aquarium exists to connect people, especially young people, with the natural world, and to be honored by the state for that work is incredibly meaningful.”

Located at 4350 Constellation Road in Lompoc, the Cabrillo High School Aquarium is a fully student-run facility offering free public programming throughout the school year. The Aquarium’s next two Open Houses are:

April 22, “It’s Earth Day!” | 6 to 8 PM Celebrate Earth Day with engaging activities and displays highlighting the importance of our natural world.

May 20, “Student Projects” | 6 to 8 PM The final Open House of the school year showcases the remarkable projects accomplished by Aquarium Science students.

Admission is free and open to all.

Looking ahead to summer, the Aquarium will host its annual Summer Camp, a week-long, student-run program open to campers of all ages. Participants will get hands-on experience in animal feedings, husbandry projects, and exhibit maintenance, learning what it truly takesto be an aquarist. The morning session has already sold out; afternoon sessions (1 to 3 PM) are still available. Registration is open now at cabrillohighschoolaquarium.org/summer-camp.

For a full list of Open House themes and dates, visit cabrillohighschoolaquarium.org/open-house-dates.

About the Cabrillo High School Aquarium The Cabrillo High School Aquarium is a unique, student-operated marine science facility in Lompoc, California, guided by its motto: “A Partnership with the Earth.” The Aquarium offers free public open houses, private school tours, and youth programming designed to inspire conservation and environmental stewardship.

Lompoc Unified School District offers an outstanding educational experience for its more than 8,800 students. Its award-winning schools and programs, strong leaders, teachers, and staff serve Pre-Kindergarten through high school students living in the City of Lompoc, Vandenberg Village, Mesa Oaks, Mission Hills, Vandenberg Space Force Base, and rural areas adjacent to these. The District offers a wide range of programs, including Career Technical Education, Advanced Placement, Dual Language Immersion, and support for multilingual students and students with special needs, as well as exceptional extracurricular opportunities, such as athletics and clubs.