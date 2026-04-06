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CARPINTERIA, Calif., April 6, 2026- In an effort to reduce waste and promote a culture of sustainability, the City of Carpinteria is seeking skilled fixers and volunteers to participate in its second annual Fix-it Fair, taking place from 12 p.m.–4 p.m. on Saturday, May 30 at the Carpinteria Veterans Hall, 941 Walnut Ave.



This free community event invites residents to bring broken household items in for repair—and relies entirely on volunteers to make it happen. The City is currently recruiting “fixers” of all kinds to share their skills and help keep repairable items out of the landfill.



Volunteers with experience in repairing clothing and textiles, sharpening knives, fixing small electronics, jewelry, bicycles, surfboards, skateboards, instruments, and more are encouraged to sign up.



Those without repair experience are also welcome. Additional volunteers are needed to support event operations, assist fixers, and help ensure the day runs smoothly. Flexible time commitments are allowable, and any amount of volunteered time is appreciated.



The Fix-it Fair offers a unique opportunity to give back to the community, promote sustainability, and connect with others. Volunteers will receive lunch, have the opportunity to promote their business or skills, and engage with Carpinteria community members.



Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to sign up by May 1 by emailing sustainability@carpinteriaca.gov. For additional information, please visit the event webpage here.