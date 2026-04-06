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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

(April 2026) Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Fair & Expo returns to Earl Warren Showgrounds for two thrilling weekends of entertainment, carnival thrills, and community fun, running April 23-26 and May 1-3, 2026. This year’s theme, “Your Beach Town Fair,” celebrates Santa Barbara’s vibrant coastal spirit with fun-in-the-sun festivities for all ages, and the perfect backdrop for one of the community’s most beloved annual traditions! Discounted early bird tickets and unlimited ride wristbands are on sale now at earlwarren.com.

By popular demand, the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo will take place over two weekends, offering an extended opportunity for visitors of all ages to enjoy everything the fair has to offer.

Event Highlights Include:

Thrilling Carnival Midway Rides & Games – Experience more than 30 thrilling carnival rides that twist, twirl, and spin plus carnival games for all ages.

Rodeo 101 Experience (NEW!) – Kids can learn to rope and discover the traditions of rodeo, while getting excited for the Santa Barbara Rodeo this summer, July 31 – August 2!

– Kids can learn to rope and discover the traditions of rodeo, while getting excited for the Santa Barbara Rodeo this summer, July 31 – August 2! Live Entertainment & Music – Enjoy performances from live bands, magic shows, and more on stage!

– Enjoy performances from live bands, magic shows, and more on stage! Fair Food & Sweet Treats – Indulge in everything from deep-fried delights to sweet fair classics.

Farm Animals & Agricultural Exhibits – Get up close with adorable animals and learn about local farming traditions.

Community Exhibits & Local Art – Celebrate the talent of local artists and creators through photography, crafts, and exhibits.

Senior Days – On April 25 & May 2, Seniors 65+ enjoy free entry from 11am – 4pm

– On April 25 & May 2, Seniors 65+ enjoy free entry from 11am – 4pm Free Off-Site Parking & Trolley Rides – Free off-site parking available at Hope Elementary School parking lot (3970 La Colina Rd.), where the free trolley picks up & drops off every half hour on the hour, beginning 30 minutes prior to fair opening and ending 30 minutes after fair closing.

Discounted Early Bird Tickets Available April 1-22

Discounted presale tickets and unlimited ride wristbands will be available starting April 1 through April 22. Attendees are encouraged to purchase early for the best savings.

Fast Passes!

Fairgoers can upgrade their experience with a Fast Pass add-on, available on-site only with the purchase of an unlimited ride wristband. Fast Passes allow guests to skip the regular ride lines and are offered in limited quantities each day. Fast Pass pricing is $10 on Thursday, April 23, and $15 on all other days—while supplies last.

Vendor & Sponsorship Opportunities

Vendor spaces and sponsorship opportunities are still available for businesses and organizations looking to showcase their products and services to thousands of attendees.

Stay tuned for the daily schedule announcement, and entertainment lineup, coming soon. For more information, ticket purchases, and vendor applications, visit EarlWarren.com , email receptionist@earlwarren.com, or call 805-687-0766.

About the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo