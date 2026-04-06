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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (April 2, 2026) – The Community Environmental Council (CEC) released its 2021-2025 Impact Report, marking the conclusion of its most ambitious strategic plan and highlighting the power of community-driven climate action across the Central Coast.

The report reflects five years of progress advancing clean energy, climate-smart agriculture, and community resilience — despite significant challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting federal policies, and the loss of more than $1.5 million in anticipated federal climate funding.

Key highlights from the report include:

Renewable energy programs now serve 90% of residents across the tri-county region

across the tri-county region Millions of dollars directed to climate-smart agriculture and local climate solutions

directed to climate-smart agriculture and local climate solutions Development of community resilience hubs and regional climate preparedness initiatives

hubs and regional initiatives Opening of CEC’s Environmental Hub as a central space for climate action and collaboration

“Progress built community by community, partnership by partnership, is harder to undo than any single policy shift,” said Sigrid Wright, CEC CEO and Executive Director. “That’s the kind of lasting change this report reflects.”

CEC’s work during this period contributed to major regional milestones, including the expansion of Community Choice Energy programs, increased access to electric vehicles and clean energy technologies, and new investments in climate-smart agriculture and land stewardship.

The report also highlights the growing role of partnerships in advancing climate solutions across the Central Coast, with CEC collaborating with dozens of organizations to expand reach and impact.

“The progress outlined in this report reflects years of partnership and commitment across the Central Coast,” said Jon Clark, CEC Board President. “As we look ahead, we’re focused on building on that momentum and continuing to drive meaningful climate action in our region.”

As CEC begins developing its next strategic plan, the organization is focusing on scaling high-impact programs, strengthening community resilience, and continuing to advance equitable climate solutions across the region.

The full 2021–2025 Impact Report is available at: cecsb.org/impact

About the Community Environmental Council (CEC)

CEC advances rapid, equitable solutions to the climate crisis, including transitioning to 100% clean energy and transportation, promoting climate-smart agriculture and regenerative food systems, reducing waste and single-use plastics, and strengthening community resilience. CEC also leads innovative programs such as the Climate Stewards certification, which equips Central Coast residents to take meaningful local climate action, and operates the Environmental Hub in downtown Santa Barbara as a center for public engagement and collaboration.

Recognized as a 2020 California Nonprofit of the Year and a City of Santa Barbara Climate Hero, CEC is led by CEO Sigrid Wright, named 2022 Congressional Woman of the Year. Learn more about CEC’s impacts at CECSB.org/impact.