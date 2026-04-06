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SANTA BARBARA, CA – April 2, 2026



The City of Santa Barbara is joining communities nationwide in celebrating National Community Development Week from April 6 to 10, recognizing the vital role of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) programs in strengthening local neighborhoods, expanding access to housing, and supporting essential community services. CDBG and HOME funding help build stronger neighborhoods, expand affordable housing opportunities, and provide essential resources to residents who need them most.

For more than four decades, CDBG and HOME have been cornerstones of the City’s efforts to create a more equitable, resilient, and vibrant Santa Barbara. These federal programs provide critical funding that allows the City and its nonprofit partners to deliver housing, infrastructure improvements, public services, and community facilities that benefit low- and moderate-income residents.

Investments include:

Plaza Vera Cruz – Improvements to community facilities that enhance public infrastructure, accessibility, and safety.

Improvements to community facilities that enhance public infrastructure, accessibility, and safety. Housing rehabilitation – Preservation of affordable housing options for vulnerable community members through Transition House, Turner Foundation, and Habitat for Humanity.

Preservation of affordable housing options for vulnerable community members through Transition House, Turner Foundation, and Habitat for Humanity. Other projects and services – Additional programs and initiatives improve neighborhoods and provide essential resources to residents throughout the city.

For more information about programs and services, visit Community Development Week (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CDWeek).