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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (April 2026) — Santa Barbara Botanic Garden will celebrate Native Plant Month this April by inviting the community to take part in hands-on learning and exploration. With a robust lineup of public programs and activities designed to spotlight the beauty and importance of California’s native plants, and amplify the Garden’s Centennial year, the Garden aims to inspire everyone to join the native plant movement by adding their name to the Native Plant Pledge . For 100 years, the Garden has championed native plants as essential to the health and well-being of people and the planet — a mission that continues to guide its work in conservation, research, education, and community engagement.

As part of its Centennial initiatives, the Garden has launched the Native Plant Pledge, a statewide call to action inviting individuals to commit to supporting native plants in 2026. Every yard, garden, balcony, schoolyard, and shared landscape can help protect biodiversity and build climate resilience.

With a goal of reaching 10,000 names by the end of the year, participants who engage will receive free tools and resources to take meaningful steps — from planting native species and reducing water use to creating habitat for pollinators and wildlife. By joining the movement, Californians can contribute to a more resilient future, one garden at a time. For more information, visit: https://sbbotanicgarden.org/jointhemovement

“Native plants are essential to sustaining life. They support wildlife, conserve water, and help our landscapes adapt to a changing climate,” says Steve Windhager, Ph.D., executive director of Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “With ecosystems under increasing pressure, National Native Plant Month is a reminder that your actions matter. Adding your name to our Native Plant Pledge is a simple step that turns support into action and helps protect the places we all depend on.”

Native Plant Month Events & Programs

The public is invited to participate in activities happening throughout April, both at the Garden and across the community in celebration of Native Plant Month. Some highlights include:

Throughout April (Weekends): Community Propagation Workshops

Hands-on workshops held each weekend offer participants the opportunity to learn how to propagate California native plants and support biodiversity at home. These sessions provide practical skills and guidance for growing resilient, native landscapes. Details here: https://sbbotanicgarden.org/classes-events/community-propagation-workshops/

April 9: Forest Therapy Walk with PALMA Colectiva

This guided forest therapy walk invites participants to slow down and reconnect with nature through mindful immersion in the Garden’s landscapes. Led in partnership with PALMA Colectiva, the experience promotes well-being while deepening appreciation for native ecosystems. Details here: https://sbbotanicgarden.org/classes-events/forest-therapy-walk-led-by-giuliana-mottin-of-palma-colectiva/

April 11: Nature-Themed Story Time at Elings Park

In partnership with the Santa Barbara Public Library, this family-friendly story time brings nature-themed reading and activities to Elings Park. Designed for young audiences, the program fosters early connections to the natural world and native plant awareness. Details here: https://sbbotanicgarden.org/classes-events/native-plant-meetups-at-elings-park-3/

April 12: Spring Gardening Festival & Marketplace at the Marjorie Luke Theatre

Presented in partnership with the Marjorie Luke Theatre, this community event begins with a marketplace featuring eco-friendly businesses and nonprofit organizations offering sustainable landscaping resources. The afternoon continues with short films produced by the Garden, and a panel discussion moderated by Helene Schneider, exploring practical ways to create more resilient, native plant landscapes. Details here: https://sbbotanicgarden.org/classes-events/

April 15: Free Senior Day

The Garden will offer complimentary admission to seniors, providing an opportunity to explore its 78 acres of native plant collections and walking trails. The day encourages connection with nature while highlighting the role of native plants in supporting healthy environments. Details here: https://sbbotanicgarden.org/classes-events/free-senior-day-august-13-2025/

April 17: Get Outside Yourself Workshop

This immersive workshop combines breathwork, reflection, and guided time in nature to encourage mindfulness and personal connection to the environment. Participants will explore how time spent in natural landscapes can support both individual well-being and environmental awareness. Details here: https://sbbotanicgarden.org/classes-events/get-outside-yourself-a-journey-through-breathwork-reflection-and-nature-immersion/

April 18: 2026 Home Garden Tour

This self-guided tour invites guests to explore a curated selection of private home gardens throughout the Santa Barbara area, each featuring at least 60 percent California native plants. Proceeds support the Garden’s mission to conserve native plants and inspire environmental stewardship through education and community engagement. Details here: https://sbbotanicgarden.org/classes-events/2026-home-garden-tour/

April 28: Santa Cruz Island Day Trip

This guided day trip to Santa Cruz Island offers participants a unique opportunity to experience native plant communities in one of California’s most ecologically significant landscapes. The excursion highlights the importance of conservation efforts both on the mainland and across the Channel Islands. Details here: https://sbbotanicgarden.org/classes-events/santa-cruz-island-day-trip-prisoners-harbor-3/

As Native Plant Month unfolds, the Garden invites the community to celebrate its Centennial by learning, planting, pledging, and exploring — ensuring that the next 100 years are as impactful as the first.

For more information about additional Native Plant Month events and Centennial programs, visit sbbotanicgarden.org .

About Santa Barbara Botanic Garden