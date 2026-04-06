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April 4, 2026 Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Chamber Players will present an exciting and diverse orchestral program on Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Music Academy of the West in Hahn Hall (1070 Fairway Road), highlighted by internationally acclaimed guitarist and composer Tulio Cremisini.

Tulio Cremisini is currently the Composer in Residence and Principal Timpanist with the Miami Symphony Orchestra. Tulio has composed several symphonic works, including Echoes, Concerto for Guitar, Katharsis for Violin and Orchestra, and Intuiciones for Contrabass and Orchestra. He also released Momentum, a solo guitar album featuring 12 of his original compositions, to critical acclaim.

His Concerto for Guitar and Orchestra, featured on this program, is the West Coast premiere of this piece. The composer explains the inspiration of this piece in the following interview with our conductor, Emmanuel Fratianni: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLAcdkAYY8I. It is inspired by the composer’s family roots in Italy and Venezuela. The first movement has its roots in Italy, his father’s homeland. The second movement is an orchestration of a piece on the album, Momentum, and is inspired by his mother and her roots in Venezuela. The final movement has a mix of dances from Europe and Venezuela. This exceptional piece is not to be missed.

The evening’s program also includes:

Claude Debussy – Petite Suite, an impressionistic work full of color and charm.

– Petite Suite, an impressionistic work full of color and charm. Ludwig van Beethoven – Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op. 21, a bold and spirited early symphony that bridges Classical elegance with Beethoven’s emerging individuality.

Tickets for this exceptional event are $20 for general admission, with free admission for students 18 years and younger. For more information about the concert, please visit https://sbchamberplayers.org/. Join us on April 11th to celebrate an exciting season of music! Funding support was provided by the City of Santa Barbara’s Community Arts Grant Program, the George H. and Olive J. Griffiths Charitable Foundation, and the Towbes Fund for the Performing Arts, a field of interest fund of the Santa Barbara Foundation.