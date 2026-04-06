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(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – This May, in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness invites community members, organizations, and businesses to join others across the state and nation in Lighting Up Green—a powerful visual show of support for mental health.

From May 1 through May 31, buildings across Santa Barbara County will be illuminated in lime green, the official color of mental health awareness, symbolizing hope, strength, and community.

This year’s national theme, “More Good Days Together,” reminds us that “good” doesn’t’ mean perfect – or even consistently happy. A good day can be found in small, meaningful moments: when a burden feels a little lighter after talking it through, when connection is felt, or when a small step forward builds confidence. Good is personal – and it is defined by each of us.

Through the Light Up Green campaign, our community comes together to honor those moments. Each green-lit building serves as a visible reminder that support is all around us – and that more good days are possible when we show up for one another.

“Lighting up green is a simple but powerful way to show that no one in our community is alone,” said Suzanne Grimmesey, Chief of Strategy and Community Engagement and Public Information Officer for the County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness. “More good days don’t come from ignoring challenges – they come from connection, support, and those moments when things feel just a little bit lighter. This campaign is about making that visible, together.”

How You Can Get Involved:

Light Up Green : Illuminate your building, home, or office in green this May to show solidarity and raise awareness.

: Illuminate your building, home, or office in green this May to show solidarity and raise awareness. Lawn Signs Available : Want to display a sign in support? Lawn signs are available while supplies last. Email Suzanne Grimmesey at suzkirk@sbcbwell.org or Jenny Bruell at jbruell@sbcbwell.org to request yours.

: Want to display a sign in support? Lawn signs are available while supplies last. Email at suzkirk@sbcbwell.org jbruell@sbcbwell.org Be Recognized Nationally : Planning to light up a building? Be included in the official National Mental Health America listings by emailing Suzanne Grimmesey or Jenny Bruell at by April 9 .

: Planning to light up a building? Be included in the official National Mental Health America listings by emailing by . Send in pictures : Send photos of green-lit spaces to be shared across county and national platforms.

: Send photos of green-lit spaces to be shared across county and national platforms. Attend the Proclamation: Join the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on May 5 as they formally proclaim May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

Looking for more ways to get involved? Explore the Mental Health America 2026 Action Guide for activities, resources, and tools to support mental health in your daily life.

Need Support? You Are Not Alone.

Help is available 24/7. Contact the Behavioral Wellness Crisis Response and Services Access Line at (888) 868-1649 for support or to be connected with services.

To learn more about the County of Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness, visit: http://countyofsb.org/behavioral-wellness.