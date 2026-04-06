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SANTA BARBARA, CA, March 10, 2026 — SANTA BARBARA, CA, April 2, 2026 — The Santa Barbara Education Foundation (SBEF) will host Wealth of Knowledge, a free financial literacy workshop designed specifically for educators, on Saturday, April 18, 2026. The half-day session aims to give teachers the tools and knowledge needed to build long-term financial stability, an overlooked but critical part of educator wellbeing.

While educators dedicate their careers to supporting students, many face financial challenges of their own, particularly early in their careers. SBEF’s workshop seeks to help address this by creating space for educators to focus on their own financial future.

“Because of the enormous time commitment teaching requires, finding time to think about retirement planning is far down on the list of priorities for young educators,” said Maggie Mason, a retired educator who helped plan the workshop. “Many teachers assume that because they have a pension, they don’t really need to plan, but this isn’t true.”

The workshop will cover topics including CalSTRS pension benefits, supplemental retirement savings plans, and strategies for navigating financial pressures throughout an educator’s career. Presenters will emphasize the importance of understanding how pensions fit into a broader retirement plan and the power of starting early for long-term savings.

“Educators are role models,” said Mary Ann Sullivan, CFP, principal of 395 Financial Planning. “The more confident they are in their own financial lives, the more they can model those skills for students. Even small steps can make a meaningful difference over time.”

Presenters will also emphasize the importance of understanding how pensions fit into a broader financial plan. “Many educators assume their pension will fully meet their needs,” said Ryan Johnson, Defined Contribution Specialist with CalSTRS. “In reality, it typically replaces about half of a member’s final compensation, making it essential to build additional sources of retirement income.”

Workshops like Wealth of Knowledge reflect SBEF’s commitment to supporting educators in and out of the classroom, and to recognizing that teacher wellbeing is directly connected to student success.

The event is free for educators, though space is limited. For more information or to register, visit SantaBarbaraEducation.org.

“The more knowledge teachers have about their financial landscape, the better they can strategize both their short-term choices and their long-term career plans,” Mason added. “If we can help teachers feel more secure and that they have a strong and substantial financial base, we can help promote consistency and longevity in our educator workforce. That’s good for everyone!”

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation works to generate private support for Santa Barbara’s public schools, impacting almost 12,000 students.