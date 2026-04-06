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SANTA BARBARA, CA— The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History invites adventure film buffs and lovers of the outdoors to celebrate the joy, beauty, and challenges of running in wild places during the Trail Running Film Festival’s return to Santa Barbara on Saturday, April 18. This high-energy evening brings people together through a shared love of nature, movement, and inspiring stories from the trail running community.



The event begins at 4:45 PM with check-in at the Museum, followed by an optional one-mile loop run at neighboring Rocky Nook Park for those who want to warm up in the fresh air beneath the oaks. From 5:00 to 6:00 PM, guests can enjoy a relaxed pre-show happy hour featuring beer, wine, non-alcoholic beverages, and snacks available for purchase. Guests can also interact with community partners like Sage Trail Alliance, Runners for Public Lands, and the Montecito Trails Foundation.



Film screenings run from 6:00 to 8:15 PM in Farrand Auditorium. The program includes two hours of short films that highlight the diverse experiences of trail runners around the world. These stories celebrate human resilience, connection with nature, and the magic of exploring landscapes on foot. An intermission will provide time to stretch, socialize, and connect.



The program is recommended for ages 12 and up. Guests should be aware that some films include subtitles and occasionally strong language. Space in the auditorium is limited, and early registration is encouraged. Tickets are available for $25 for general admission and $20 for Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Members. Tickets can be purchased online. The event takes place at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History in Farrand Hall, located at 2559 Puesta del Sol, Santa Barbara, CA 93105. For more information, please contact Kelsey Perry at KPerry@sbnature2.org.

About the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Powered by Science. Inspired by Nature. Founded in 1916, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History inspires a thirst for discovery and a passion for the natural world. The Museum seeks to connect people to nature for the betterment of both, and prides itself on being naturally different. For more information, visit sbnature.org.