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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA YNEZ, CA – April 6, 2026 – The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Environmental Department will host its annual free Chumash Earth Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, at Kitiyepumu’ Park, located on the Santa Ynez Reservation at 100 Via Juana Road in Santa Ynez.

This zero-waste event will feature family-fun activities for all ages, including educational booths, face painting, arts and crafts, raffles and giveaways, local food trucks and a special appearance from Smokey Bear. The event is open to the public, and free parking will be available at the Tribal Hall, with shuttle service to Kitiyepumu’ Park.

“Every year, we look forward to bringing the community together for Chumash Earth Day,” said Julie Colbert, Environmental Director for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “As we celebrate our 18th annual event, this year’s theme, ‘Life Grows Where Water Flows,’ has deep meaning, as water is the source of life and our most precious resource. It is sacred to our communities, sustains our ecosystems, and connects us to our land and traditions. When we care for water, we ensure that life, in all its forms, continues to grow and thrive for generations to come. As always, we’re excited to welcome an incredible lineup of local organizations and partners supporting this year’s event and look forward to celebrating with the community.”

Over 30 local businesses and organizations will be in attendance, including the Southern Steelhead Coalition, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife, Ocean Origins, U.S. Forest Service, Nature Conservancy and Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Representatives from the tribe’s Culture Department and Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic will also be in attendance. The Solvang Rotary Club will join the celebration with dwarf goats in tow, while the USDA–Natural Resources Conservation Service returns with its popular inflatable soil health tunnel; an interactive, walk‑through exhibit that brings the hidden world beneath our feet to life and highlights the importance of healthy soils.

Registration will take place at the event, with the first 200 people receiving a “swag bag,” which will include a t-shirt, reusable cup and custom-designed stickers.

For more information about Chumash Earth Day, please contact Jocelyn Caudillo at jcaudillo@chumash.gov .