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Bus traveling through the Carrillo intersection (A bus traveling through the Carrillo intersection with pedestrians and cyclists waiting to cross) | Credit: Courtesy

Rendering Asphalt Art Initiative State and Carrillo Street (Oaxacan-inspired asphalt art in bright geometric patterns around crosswalks and curb extensions, with labeled roadway and lane markings.) | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA – April 6, 2026

“Beginning Monday, April 13, crews will install a large asphalt art mural at the intersection of Carrillo and State Streets as part of the Asphalt Art Initiative. The intersection will remain open throughout the project, with modified traffic patterns in effect on weekdays for approximately two weeks. Normal traffic will resume each weekend. The installation is expected to conclude on April 24, and aims to enhance pedestrian safety, improve visibility, calm traffic, celebrate local culture, and create a more welcoming public space in the heart of downtown. .



Funded through Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Oaxacan-inspired artwork will be applied to the area’s crosswalks and curb extensions, integrating artistic treatments with existing safety features such as planters, bollards, and pedestrian lighting. The pilot project will be maintained for at least two years.



Modified Traffic Patterns: Carrillo Street

Monday through Friday, April 13 to 24, 2026

This traffic pattern will occur during the weekdays.

Intersection of Carillo and State St.



Impacts:

Weekdays (April 13–24) – Carrillo Street at State Street reduced to one lane in each direction.

Weekend – Normal traffic patterns resume.

Pedestrians and cyclists – Those traveling along State Street will be directed to use designated crosswalks.

The City will monitor traffic conditions and safety throughout the duration of the project.



For more information, visit Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative.



About the Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative

The City of Santa Barbara, in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, received a $100,000 grant through the 2025 Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative. The program supports innovative public art projects that enhance pedestrian safety, improve streetscapes, and engage communities.