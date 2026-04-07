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LOMPOC, CA, April 6 – The Lompoc Public Library is pleased to announce its participation in the 2026 LA County Library One Book One Coast program. Running from April 1 – May 31, the program invites library communities across the West Coast to participate in a shared reading experience that celebrates literacy, community and civil discourse.

The community is invited to participate in reading this year’s selected title, They Called Us Enemy by George Takei. This is an exciting opportunity for members of the community to connect and engage in thoughtful literary discussion.



Free copies of this year’s book selection, available in both English and Spanish, are available at both the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave, and the Village Library, 3755 Constellation Rd., Lompoc, CA 93436. Library patrons are also able to access the book digitally through the Libby app, with unlimited checkouts available during the program period.



The library will host two special upcoming programs related to the book. Members of the community are invited to attend these programs for additional discussion.

Book Club Discussion: Wednesday, May 27 at 5:30 p.m. Author Talk (Livestream): Sunday, May 31 at 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27 at 5:30 p.m.



Further questions can be directed to the Lompoc Public Library at 805-875-8775. Additional information regarding the One Book One Coast program can be found here.

The Lompoc Public Library System

The Lompoc Public Library System has been serving the Lompoc Valley for more than 100 years. The Lompoc Public Library System engages, empowers, and enriches our community.

The library is committed to bringing quality programming and educational opportunities to people of all ages. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about the Lompoc Public Library System locations, hours and programming, visit us online at cityoflompoc.com/library.