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SANTA BARBARA, CA. (Monday, April 6, 2026) — MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, opens its doors for no-cost admission for the first time, for one day only, at Free Museum Day held Sunday, April 12 from 10 AM to 5 PM.

The event celebrates Count Play Explore, a statewide California initiative that promotes positive, confident outcomes in math, science, and computer science among children from birth through third grade. Free Museum Day is organized by MOXI, with support from the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Museum exhibits for all ages will be available throughout the museum, plus special interactive stations from community partners featuring slime-making, a color-changing chemistry activity, water-filtration exploration, and two different kinds of robots. Resources will be available for families about early childhood development, support services, learning tools, parent education, and more.

“For the first time, we’re opening our doors for free to the public, inviting families to discover the joy of STEAM and connect with trusted community resources,” said Kaia-Joye Wesolowski, director of learning experiences. “It’s a powerful combination, and we’re proud to make it accessible to our entire community.”

Though the event is free, reservations are highly recommended due to anticipated demand. Walk-in (non-reserved) admissions will be limited throughout the day. For free reservations and information, visit http://www.moxi.org or MOXI Free Day Tickets.

Community Partners

On April 12, MOXI will serve as a community hub for Count Play Explore in collaboration with local partners, including:

“Free admission days like this one can be transformative,” added Wesolowski. “They open our doors to families who might not otherwise have the chance to experience MOXI. We hope they leave feeling inspired to keep exploring together and nurturing their children’s curiosity, whether it’s inside or outside of the museum.”

About Count Play Explore

CPE is a multi-agency effort across California dedicated to fostering confidence and curiosity in early math, science, and computer science education for children from birth through third grade. The program works with organizations and experts who share a commitment to fostering curiosity and confidence in young learners. Visit countplayexplore.org.

About MOXI

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation?, is dedicated to igniting learning through interactive experiences in science and creativity. Located in the heart of Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone at 125 State Street, the museum is LEED-certified Gold and serves curious minds of all ages through its hands-on exhibits and education programs. MOXI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization generously supported by its daily guests, members, facility rentals, and donations from individuals, foundations, and corporate partners. For more information, visit http://www.moxi.org.