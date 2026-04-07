A recent writer to the Independent asserted anyone opposing “voter ID,” in the form of the so-called “SAVE” Act “is either stupid, partisan, or just wants to cheat.”

The writer may wish to update their understanding of the anti-voter consequences of that proposed — and unnecessary — suite of legislation, which moves far beyond any concept of “ID” and is designed to make voting harder, particularly for women who took their husband’s last name, people of color, those who must relocate after disasters, military members, and those with economic limitations.

The writer may also wish to revise their assumptions about those who oppose it. The most nonpartisan of organizations at work for the health of our democracy for over 100 years, League of Women Voters of the U.S., strongly opposes the SAVE Act and related legislation. The League is joined by a coalition of organizations in support of democracy — Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights — including the Brennan Center for Justice, Greenpeace USA, and the NAACP. See lwv.org/save-act or the Conference website for the facts.