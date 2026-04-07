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Santa Barbara County, CA. April 2026 – Nursing leaders across Santa Barbara County are joining together in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month to raise awareness about the connection between childhood trauma and long-term health outcomes.

Melinda DeHoyos, Chief Nursing Officer at Lompoc Valley Medical Center; Katie Gorndt, Vice President and Director of Nursing at Cottage Hospital; and Candice Monge, Chief Nursing Executive at Marian Regional Medical Center, have shared a unified message about the role early support plays in lifelong health.

“Modern research – and our daily work – continues to deepen our understanding of the connection between mental and physical health. Childhood trauma, when left untreated, is linked to a higher likelihood of chronic illness, substance use, heart disease, and even shortened lifespan,” the nurses explained.

Drawing from their frontline experience, they emphasized the growing challenges families are facing today:

“This year, we have seen families under extraordinary stress due to housing instability, financial strain, and isolation. We’ve seen children absorbing the weight of adult stress, showing up as sleep challenges, behavioral concerns, or weakened immune systems. We’ve also seen increased demand for mental health services at every age, while access becomes more difficult due to funding cuts. This is why CALM’s work matters deeply to us.”

CALM is a countywide mental health organization dedicated to preventing and treating childhood trauma to build resilient communities. Amid government cuts that have reduced funding for prevention, CALM continues to expand its efforts in supporting families early, before stress escalates, and helping parents create safe, stable, and nurturing environments for their children.

“Having a trusted organization in our county that focuses on trauma prevention and early intervention improves long-term health outcomes,” shared the nurses. “CALM’s therapists, home visitors, and mental health specialists give families the tools they need so that children can thrive throughout their lives.”

To learn more about CALM’s work, visit calm4kids.org.

About CALM

CALM is a community-based mental health agency with a mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. CALM’s pioneering, evidence-based services represent a continuum of care that interrupts intergenerational cycles of trauma. Each year, over 3,000 children and families receive mental health support, with services offered at CALM’s clinics in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc, and in community spaces. With a 56-year history in Santa Barbara County, a staff that is uniquely qualified to meet the needs of families in the region, and meaningful partnerships with complementary organizations, CALM is a leader in developing a variety of culturally responsive, trauma-informed programs. To learn more, visit calm4kids.org.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805-965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.