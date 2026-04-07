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TV Santa Barbara today announced the formation of a new leadership structure, a Board of Directors and Advisory Council bringing together experienced, community-minded leaders committed to expanding the organization’s role in local media.

The announcement marks a significant governance milestone for the station, which has served as a trusted platform for local voices for over 50 years. The expanded leadership reflects a shared belief that noncommercial, community-driven media is essential to a healthy public life—and an ambition to do more.

The leadership group includes Board Chair Gary Dobbins; officers Tony Ruggieri, Bijan Ghaemmaghami, Emily Zinn, and Jacqueline Reid, Ph.D.,; board members David Starkey, Stephen Pedroff, Ben Whaler, Jamie Knee, William Belfiore, Tim Swift, and David Hefferman; and Advisory Council members Lois Phillips, Ph.D., Justin Gunn, James Joyce III, Jesse Ward O’Sullivan, Lisa Osborn, Ken Pfeiffer, Paul Vercammen, and Nicole Young. Collectively, they bring depth across media, journalism, education, public service, and civic engagement.

“What excites me about this group is the combination of experience and genuine investment in what TV Santa Barbara can become,” said Erik Davis, Executive Director. “These are leaders who understand local media—and who understand Santa Barbara. With this foundation in place, we’re well-positioned to grow our reach, deepen our partnerships, and build something lasting for this community.”

As the media landscape continues to shift, TV Santa Barbara is expanding its role—evolving from a traditional public access station into a broader community platform for storytelling across broadcast, streaming, and digital channels. That evolution is grounded in a core belief: that local stories matter, and that a healthy community depends on people having real access to the tools, training, and platforms to share them.

In the months ahead, the organization will build on that foundation through expanded training programs, increased original programming, and deeper partnerships with schools, nonprofits, and civic institutions across Santa Barbara County.

With new leadership in place, TV Santa Barbara enters its next chapter with stability, momentum, and a renewed commitment to being a platform where the community can be seen, heard, and connected.

About TV Santa Barbara

TV Santa Barbara (TVSB) is a nonprofit community media organization dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations to share their stories through access to media tools, training, and distribution platforms. For over 50 years, TVSB has supported public dialogue, free speech, and participatory democracy across Santa Barbara County—and continues to evolve as a modern platform for community storytelling.