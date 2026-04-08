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(SANTA BARBARA, CA.) – The County of Santa Barbara Health Department joins in the celebration of National Public Health Week (NPHW) on April 6–10, 2026. Organized annually by the American Public Health Association, NPHW recognizes the contributions of public health, honors public health professionals, and advocates for policies that promote community health.

This year’s NPHW theme is “Ready, Set, Action” and County Health will mark the week with a series of activities that highlight the essential work of our public health professionals who serve the community every day, often behind the scenes, to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles, and respond to emerging health challenges, while also raising awareness about how the general public can take to protect and improve their health.

“National Public Health Week is an opportunity to recognize the dedication and impact of our public health workforce,” said Mouhanad Hammami, Health Director. “Our staff works tirelessly to ensure that every member of our community has the opportunity to live a healthy life. We are deeply grateful for their commitment, compassion, and service.”

With the focus of building healthier, more resilient communities, we remind residents that our County Health Centers remain open and accessible across Santa Barbara County. Our County Health Centers are committed to providing comprehensive services including:

• Primary Care at all Health Centers throughout the County

• Obstetrics services at Health Centers in Carpinteria, Lompoc, and Santa Barbara;

• Pediatrics at Health Centers in Carpinteria, Franklin, Lompoc, and Santa Maria;

Residents are encouraged to visit their nearest health center to connect with a provider, ask questions about their health, and access preventive services. Whether you’re expecting a child, raising a family, or due for a routine check-up, our teams are here to support you and your family’s health at every stage of life.

Taking small steps today can lead to healthier outcomes for individuals, families, and the broader community, especially when it comes to vaccines that can protect your children from serious diseases. Several vaccines are recommended to prevent serious illness, including Tdap, human papillomavirus, (HPV), and meningococcal vaccines for school-aged children, especially teens. County of Santa Barbara Health Officer, Dr. Henning Ansorg, shares, “The teen years are one of the last clear chances for families, communities, and healthcare providers to protect young people before they become adults. The choices you make now can help keep your child healthy for years to come, and vaccines are a key part of that protection. Schedule a check-up for your child to make sure they are fully protected from whooping cough, bacterial meningitis, and HPV.”

County Health encourages all residents to honor this year’s National Public Health Week as a reminder to prioritize their health by scheduling routine check-ups, staying up to date on vaccinations, and seeking support for your wellbeing.

For more information and to schedule your next appointment, please visit https://www.countyofsb.org/410/County-Health or contact the nearest Health Center:

• Carpinteria Health Center- 931 Walnut Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013

Phone: +1 805-560-1050

• Franklin Health Center- 31136 E Montecito St, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

Phone: 1 805-568-2099

• Lompoc Health Center- 301 N. R Street, Lompoc, CA 93436

Phone: 805-737-6090

• Santa Barbara- 345 Camino Del Remedio, Bldg. 4, Barbara, CA 93110

Phone: 805-681-5488

• Santa Maria- 2115 Centerpointe Parkway, Bldg. B, Santa Maria, CA 93455

Phone: 805-346-7239