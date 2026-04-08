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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara is releasing preliminary figures from the unsanctioned Deltopia spring break street party in Isla Vista, which took place from Friday, April 3 through Sunday, April 5, 2026, showing a significant decrease in law enforcement activity and emergency medical calls compared to previous years.

Emergency medical services (EMS) contacts were significantly lower than in previous years, with a total of 7 reported—a nearly 95% decrease from 135 contacts in 2025. Of these, 3 individuals were treated and released at the medical tent, 2 were transported to the hospital, 1 refused treatment, and 1 was transported from the Isla Vista neighborhood. Of these, six contacts were associated with the permitted event area, with none occurring within the traditional Deltopia footprint.

“The reduction in EMS contacts this year reflects the success of a coordinated, community-wide approach focused on prevention, resource availability, and on-site care,” said County EMS Director Vince Pierucci.

Law enforcement issued 42 citations and made 6 arrests over the three-day period, a decrease of more than 90% compared to 485 citations and 84 arrests in 2025, and 256 citations and 32 arrests in 2024. None of the citations or arrests took place in the Soltopia event area. There were no fatalities, cliff falls, or uses of force reported. The Sheriff’s Office utilized a scalable staffing model in response to reduced crowd sizes in traditional gathering areas.

“While Deltopia has long presented significant public safety challenges, this year’s numbers reflect meaningful progress. We saw fewer arrests and fewer incidents requiring law enforcement intervention, which speaks to a shift in the overall atmosphere of the weekend. That change does not happen by accident. It is the result of strong collaboration and partnerships. Special thanks are due to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors for unanimously passing the amplified music ordinance, and to the Isla Vista Community Services District, whose efforts through the Soltopia event provided a safer, more structured alternative that reduced harm to the Isla Vista community. We remain committed to working with our community partners to build on this momentum, and to continue improving safety for everyone who lives in and visits Isla Vista,” said Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown.

New this year was the expansion of the County’s festival ordinance, which prohibited amplified music audible beyond the property line during the 72-hour period. The ordinance played a key role in reducing large, unregulated gatherings and overall neighborhood impacts.

A key contributor to this year’s improved outcomes was the Isla Vista Community Services District’s Soltopia festival, which drew more than 12,000 attendees to a permitted, community-focused event that emphasized fun, safety, harm reduction, and local participation. The event featured live music, free food, interactive art zones and on-site safety resources.

“Soltopia is about creating a safe space where people can come together, have fun, and look out for one another,” said IVCSD Board President Katherine Carmichael.

The County thanks its public safety partners, community organizations, and Isla Vista residents for their collaboration and commitment to improving safety during Deltopia weekend.