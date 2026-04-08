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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to enjoy a vibrant week of events downtown, featuring a festive weekend filled with Italian-inspired food, music, and entertainment. From lively salsa and bachata dance nights every Wednesday to live performances, art exhibitions, and community gatherings, there’s something for everyone to experience.

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here: conta.cc/4sbFEUI

Featured Events:

24th Annual Downtown Santa Barbara LIVE Art & Wine Tour (Thursday, April 30, 5:30 PM): Tickets are now on sale for downtown’s culinary and artistic adventure.

(Thursday, April 30, 5:30 PM): Tickets are now on sale for downtown’s culinary and artistic adventure. Good Vibrations Sound Bath Santa Barbara at Drift (Wednesday, April 8, 6:00 PM)

(Wednesday, April 8, 6:00 PM) Ralph Barbosa – The Red 40 Tour at The Arlington Theatre (Thursday, April 9, 7:30 PM)

(Thursday, April 9, 7:30 PM) La Piazza: A Celebration of Italian Culture at the Faulkner Gallery & Towbes Plaza (April 10-12)

(April 10-12) Vitalant Blood Drive at Paseo Nuevo (Friday, April 10, 11:00 AM)

(Friday, April 10, 11:00 AM) Kale Disco 2026 at the Community Arts Workshop (Friday, April 10, 5:30 PM)

(Friday, April 10, 5:30 PM) Danish String Quartet and Danish National Girls’ Choir at The Granada Theatre (Friday, April 10, 7:00 PM)

(Friday, April 10, 7:00 PM) Book Launch at Art & Soul (Saturday, April 11, 5:00 PM)

(Saturday, April 11, 5:00 PM) Mat and Matcha at Calma Pilates (Saturday, April 11, 8:00 AM)

Salty Strings Trio at Beau (Saturday, April 11, 6:00 PM)

(Saturday, April 11, 6:00 PM) Artist Talk – Cynthia James at Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery (Sunday, April 12, 4:00 PM)

(Sunday, April 12, 4:00 PM) Antonio Artese West Coast Trio at SOhO (Monday, April 13, 7:00 PM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

Downtown Salsa & Bachata Dancing (Every Wednesday in April): Enjoy free salsa & bachata lessons in front of M. Special (634 State Street).

(Every Wednesday in April): Enjoy free salsa & bachata lessons in front of M. Special (634 State Street). Assassins the Musical at the Center Stage Theater (April-10-19) : Explore the dark side of the American dream through Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-winning musical.

(April-10-19) Explore the dark side of the American dream through Stephen Sondheim’s Tony-winning musical. “A Night with Janis Joplin” at The New Vic Theatre (On Display until April 26): Catch Tony-nominee Mary Bridget Davies in this soul-stirring musical tribute to a rock legend.

(On Display until April 26): Catch Tony-nominee Mary Bridget Davies in this soul-stirring musical tribute to a rock legend. “Shapes of Surrealism” Exhibition at Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery (On Display until April 26): Six contemporary artists ignite surrealism as a living, breathing field of perception.

(On Display until April 26): Six contemporary artists ignite surrealism as a living, breathing field of perception. “Jeff Bridges-Pictures” Exhibition at Tamsen Gallery (On Display until April 30): The first hometown exhibition of Academy Award-winner Jeff Bridges’ photography.

(On Display until April 30): The first hometown exhibition of Academy Award-winner Jeff Bridges’ photography. “PENTIMENTO: Layered Meanings Brought to Life” Exhibition at Art & Soul (On Display until May 3): Explore the layered narratives of identity and memory in Michael Vilkin’s solo figurative exhibition.

(On Display until May 3): Explore the layered narratives of identity and memory in Michael Vilkin’s solo figurative exhibition. “The Gift: New Additions to our Story” Exhibition at Santa Barbara Historical Museum (On Display until May 31): Highlighting community gifts that illuminate local history.

(On Display until May 31): Highlighting community gifts that illuminate local history. “Ludmilla Pilat Welch: Serene Santa Barbara” Exhibition at Santa Barbara Historical Museum (On Display until May 31): Historic plein air renderings of Santa Barbara’s iconic adobes.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here: conta.cc/4sbFEUI

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe

Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit.