Americans are already feeling the impact of Trump’s trillion-dollar war with the increase in gasoline costs within the first two weeks of the war. Food prices will rise dramatically, American businesses and farmers will be hurt, and costs of all products will rise. Federal infrastructure improvements in the U.S. will be cut and eliminated.

Healthcare, Medicare, Medicaid, and free vaccines will be cut and people will die. Education money for our children will be cut and money for university research and student aid will be cut. Federal spending on all American programs will need to be cut dramatically.

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers will be laid off, and the people will have less money to spend on food, clothes, recreation, restaurants, entertainment, and small businesses. More jobs will be cut and more people will be laid off. People will lose their homes and our country could be in a depression shortly.

The bottom 90 percent will end up paying for the trillion-dollar war while Trump’s buddies get richer, building and replacing the weapons already used. Trump’s latest slogan should be “Make America Poor Again.”